A Sterling man turned himself in to police and was charged with arson in regard to a home fire.

The Sterling Police Department and Sterling Fire Department were dispatched June 29 at approximately 1:07 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 1800 block of 22nd Ave. in Sterling.

Upon arrival, crews discovered the only resident of the home had been alerted to the fire and had left the residence without injury. Preliminary investigation showed the fire was of a suspicious nature, so the Office of State Fire Marshall and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services were contacted to assist Sterling Police and Sterling Fire in the investigation.

Nathan Pyron (Sterling Police Department)

On June 29 at approximately 8:55 a.m., Nathan Pyron, 34, turned himself in to the Sterling Police Department. Pyron was charged with aggravated arson, arson and reckless conduct in regard to the fire. Pyron was transported to the Whiteside County Jail, where he remains awaiting a bond hearing.