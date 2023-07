The Sterling Police Department needs your help finding a burglary suspect.

Erik Dunaven, 46, is wanted for burglary on a Whiteside County arrest warrant. He is wanted in connection to an incident that occurred in June 2023.

Erik Dunaven (Sterling Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Erik Dunaven should contact the Sterling Police Department at (815) 632-6640 or your local law enforcement authorities. To remain anonymous, call the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at (815)625-7867.