The Sterling Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man wanted for aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault.

On June 7, Sterling Police Department Detective Division obtained a Whiteside County arrest warrant for Phillip A. Dunn, 38, whose last known address was a residence in Sterling. Dunn is wanted in connection to an incident that occurred in August 2022 in Sterling.

Phillip Dunn (Sterling Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Phillip Dunn should contact the Sterling

Police Department at (815) 632-6640 or your local law enforcement. To remain anonymous, call the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at (815) 625-7867.