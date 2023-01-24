A stolen Kia rammed a police squad car during a pursuit on Tuesday, according to a news release from Moline Police.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Moline Police responded to a call from a person in the 700 block of 51st Street, Moline, to report a Kia Sportage had been stolen.

While enroute to the call, a Moline Police officer found the vehicle that had just been stolen. The Kia rammed the Moline Police squad car and took off, police allege in the release. The officer pursued the vehicle, which drove through Moline, into Rock Island, back into Moline, and then back into Rock Island, where the car stopped in an alley near McCandless Park in Rock Island.

Both occupants ran off on foot and one suspect was immediately taken into custody by Moline

Police. An East Moline Police K9 and Rock Island Police K9 arrived and searched for the second suspect, who was arrested nearby, the release says

One suspect was a 15-year-old girl from Moline and the other was a 15-year-old boy from Rock

Island. Both suspects were referred to Juvenile Court Services. Because of their ages, no further information is available, the release says.