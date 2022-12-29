Three Davenport men face felony charges after police allege they are tied to the theft of shoes – with two suspects wearing stolen shoes when they were arrested.

(L-R) Kenthaddeyus Edwards, Barry Tripplett, Labarian Tripplett Jr. (photos from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Labarian Tripplett Jr., 23, of Davenport, faces a charge of first-degree theft.

On or about Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, a residential burglary occurred on the 400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport, arrest affidavits say. Police allege Tripplett had an $8,100 bracelet taken from the burglary on Dec. 24 while he was at Premier Jewelry and Loan, 4121 N. Brady St., Davenport. He then sold two pairs of stolen shoes from the burglary on Monday at Plato’s Closet, 5254 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

On Tuesday, detectives took Tripplett into custody while he was trying to sell two more pairs of shoes with a co-defendant. He was wearing a stolen pair of shoes during this incident, police allege in affidavits.

The value of the stolen items that Labarian Tripplett had or sold was $10,631.

Barry Tripplett, 44, faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say.

Barry Tripplett has been charged in connection with the same residential burglary on Kirkwood Boulevard. In arrest affidavits, police allege he had “multiple specific items taken in this burglary” on Dec. 24 at EZPAWN, 1165 E. Locust St., Davenport, where he pawned five jewelry items. He had a large gold chain at Premier Jewelry and Loan, 4121 N. Brady St., Davenport, on Monday, and he sold the item at that time, affidavits say.

During both incidents, Tripplett provided his Iowa ID for the transaction. The value of the stolen items that were pawned was more than $1,500, according to affidavits.

Kenthaddeyus Edwards, 20, faces a charge of second-degree theft in connection with the Kirkwood Boulevard burglary.

Police allege Edwards had “multiple specific items taken in this burglary,” according to arrest affidavits. Edwards was trying to sell two pairs of specific high-end tennis shoes when he was apprehended, police allege. He was wearing a pair of shoes stolen from the residential burglary at the time of his apprehension, according to affidavits.

Detectives executed a search warrant at his residence and found two more pairs of stolen shoes from the burglary. The value of the stolen items he had was $1,764.

Labarian Tripplett is being held on $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. Barry Tripplett was released on bond. Edwards is being held on $5,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.

All three are set for preliminary hearings Jan. 6 in Scott County Court.