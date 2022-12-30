A 24-year-old LeClaire man faces a felony charge after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he eluded police while he drove more than 100 mph early Thursday.

Shawn Housby faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records say.

Shawn Housby (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing)

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., an Iowa State Trooper alleges he saw a GMC SUV headed west on Interstate 74 near Middle Road at a high rate of speed, arrest affidavits say. The SUV exited onto Middle Road at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the red light before turning east. It then “began traveling at extremely reckless speed,” the trooper says in the affidavit.

The driver continued to accelerate to speeds in excess of 100 mph in a posted 35 mph zone, affidavits say.

The trooper’s allegations are in the affidavit: “A pursuit ensued during which I witnessed multiple traffic infractions including but not limited to: speeding in excess of 25 mph over the limit, fail to obey traffic control devices, unsafe turn, failure to use continuous turn signal, improper lane usage and unsafe approach to stationary vehicle. The pursuit ended after (a Bettendorf Police Officer) successfully deployed (a) stop stick while the GMC was traveling eastbound near Veterans Memorial overpass.”

The two driver’s side tires began to deflate quickly and the driver exited onto 53rd Street, and continued to try to elude the trooper until the SUV became completely disabled because of its deflated tires. It came to a stop on Elmore Avenue just south of the Veterans Memorial intersection, according to the affidavit.

Housby was the driver, the trooper alleges in the affidavit. There were three passengers.

A search of the vehicle was conducted because of the odor of marijuana and a marijuana dispensary package in plain view. During the search, a pipe and two containers of wax were located inside the center counsel. In the rear seat inside a gray backpack were multiple packages of dispensary marijuana, the affidavit says.

Housby “made several admissions about the pursuit and claimed ownership of the marijuana inside the center counsel and claim(ed) it was just personal use amount,” the trooper alleges in the affidavit.

Housby, who was released on his own recognizance, is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 18 in Scott County Court.