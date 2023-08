Tonja Lofton traveled from Maryland to the Quad Cities for the sentencing of Marcus Holmes for the death of her brother, Abbott Perry, when he hit Perry with a stolen car near the Centennial Bridge in November 2022, and Lofton was there to hear the judgement following a plea deal.

Local 4’s Michael Frachalla was in court and spoke with the victim’s family about their lost loved one, a man they called a ‘superhero.’