A 74-year-old Rock Island man who was found asleep in a truck at a casino faces numerous felony drug charges, court records show.

Kip Jones faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, possession or use of a false drug tax stamp, two charges of failure to affix a drug stamp, control of a firearm by a felon, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of controlled substance violation, court records show.

Kip Jones (Scott County Jail)

Shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, Bettendorf Police were on routine patrol of the Isle of Capri Casino and Resort, 1777 Isle Parkway, when they saw a purple 1996 Ford Ranger registered to Jones, who was asleep in it, police allege in affidavits.

According to affidavits, police saw cash spread across the front seat and Jones’ lap. The total amount collected was $3,315. Officers allege that, while they were checking on Jones’ welfare, they found a black-and-white Adidas bag on the passenger floorboard with a clear tied plastic bag in an open compartment of the bag.

Officers had prior knowledge of Jones being involved in the sale of narcotics, police allege in affidavits. Jones refused a consent search of his truck, affidavits show. “Officers made several requests for (Jones) to exit the vehicle and (he) refused. Officers had to remove (Jones) from the vehicle to take him into custody,” arrest affidavits say.

Police allege that a K9 conducted a free-air sniff around the truck and alerted to the odor of narcotics. When a probable-cause search was conducted on the truck, officers located narcotics in the Adidas bag.

Police found several clear bags with methamphetamine. In a clear plastic container with a green lid officers found 19.66 grams total package weight of meth. In a purple zipped case were six tied plastic bags with meth. The total package weight of the meth in the purple zip case was 44.04 grams, officers allege in affidavits.

In affidavits, police allege that, in a silver zipped case were 10 tied plastic bags with a total package weight of 30.71 grams, along with four similar tied bags with meth that weighed 29.31 grams, 28.86 grams, 14.15 grams and 14.20 grams.

Police also allege that, underneath the meth was a loaded AMT Backup, a small semi-automatic pistol. Officers also found a Nintendo Switch zipped case with three plastic containers. One had about 50 Diazepam, which relieves anxiety and helps control agitation caused by alcohol withdrawal. Another bag had 11 pills of what is known as Viagra, and the other had 18 hydrocodone, which is a cough suppressant and also treats pain.

Jones is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 2 in Scott County Court.