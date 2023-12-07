A suspect in a West Burlington cell-phone store robbery is in custody after another cell-phone store robbery in Illinois, according to a news release.

About 9:11 p.m. May 6, 2023, West Burlington Police responded to Cricket Wireless, 411 W. Agency Road, Suite 3, for a report of a burglar alarm. Officers found the store had been burglarized. During the course of the burglary several cell phones and cash had been taken with the total cumulative value of the money and phone totaling several thousand dollars.

On May 26, 2023, a residential search warrant was conducted at a residence on Midtown Lane. Several items of evidence were seized to further the investigation, the release says.

On Aug. 21, 2023, West Burlington Police issued arrest warrants for Diamonte Ladon Walls for third-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Diamonte Wells (West Burlington Police)

On Sept. 14, 2023, Walls was arrested in Dupage County, Illinois after a robbery at a Verizon Wireless store. Walls was charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Walls is being held at the Dupage County Jail and will be extradited back to Des Moines County at the conclusion of his Illinois cases, the release says.

The West Burlington Police Department was assisted by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and the Burlington Police Department.