A Burlington man faces felony charges after police say he damaged an ATM at a Davenport bank in an incident that involved a truck stolen from Eldridge and a damaged ATM in Galva, Illinois.

Court records say 33-year-old Cortez Jefferson faces felony charges of first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief in a crime similar to a May incident that involves another Burlington suspect.

On June 13, shortly after 4:45 a.m., Davenport Police responded to Northwest Bank, 100 E. Kimberly Road, for an ATM burglar alarm. Officers discovered that the ATM on the west side of the bank was missing. Pieces from the ATM were observed along with a mallet near the area where the ATM was taken, arrest affidavits say.

Scrape marks could be seen on the concrete from the ATM being dragged away.

A short time later, Davenport Police found the heavily damaged ATM in the east side parking lot of NorthPark Mall. They then found a silver 2003 Ford F350 in the north parking lot of the mall. The truck was unoccupied with both doors open, according to affidavits.

Northwest Bank (photo by Linda Cook)

Police later discovered the truck was stolen out of Eldridge from King’s Material, affidavits say.

Davenport Police were notified that on July 5, about 4:30 a.m., Galva, Illinois, Police responded to Community State Bank, 625 SE 2nd St., Galva, for a damaged ATM that had its money capsule removed. A total of $28,920 was inside of the ATM and taken during this incident. The cost to replace the damaged ATM was documented at $46,574.28 by Community State Bank, affidavits say.

Affidavits say a stolen Ford work truck was discovered abandoned in a cemetery in Galva, Illinois, while law enforcement sought suspects and evidence. The truck was stolen from Ford of Galesburg sometime between July 2 and July 5.

Affidavits say several pieces of evidence were left behind, including an iPhone XR belonging to the defendant. A search warrant was executed by Galesburg Police for ownership information. Results of the search warrant confirmed Jefferson was the user of the phone prior to and up until the incident in Galva along with the Northwest Bank incident in Davenport.

Mapping capabilities were used, with information obtained from a search warrant on a cell phone. Cell phone mapping indicated that Jefferson was involved in a vehicle theft in Eldridge, along with ATM damage in Davenport on June 13, according to affidavits.

Messages on the phone also confirmed he was in Eldridge and Davenport for the criminal activity, affidavits say. These charges stem from a Davenport Police Criminal Investigations Division investigation:

First-degree theft

Jefferson took possession and control of a motor vehicle that belonged to a business out of Eldridge to carry out the ATM attempted theft and damage in Davenport on June 13. The vehicle was documented to have a value of more than $10,000 by the victim business, according to affidavits.

First-degree criminal mischief

Jefferson was responsible for the damage and destruction of the ATM at Northwest Bank during the attempted theft, affidavits say. The cost to replace and restore the damaged property was documented by Northwest Bank at more than $10,000.

Jefferson, who was released from Scott County Jail on bond, is set to appear Sept. 22 in Scott County Court.