A 21-year-old Chicago man was behind bars Wednesday night in connection with a Davenport shooting incident in June.

Shortly after 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police found a wanted man, Rashawn Sigle Jr., in the 200 block of East 35th Street. Davenport, according to a news release from Davenport Police.

Rashawn Sigle Jr. (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Sigle had multiple outstanding warrants, including a warrant for attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident where a victim sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds

in the 1000 block of Scott Street on June 27, 2022, the release says,

When officers tried to take Sigle into custody Wednesday, police allege he fled in a vehicle traveling eastbound on 35th Street, turning southbound on Brady Street the wrong way on the one-way, striking two vehicles and causing a crash before his vehicle became inoperable, the release says.

After a brief foot pursuit, Sigle was taken into custody by Davenport Police.

Three vehicles, along with a vehicle driven by Sigle, were damaged during this incident, police allege. Two people were transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital for evaluation of minor injuries from the crash. No other injuries were reported, the release says.

Sigle faces charges of outstanding warrants for: attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal gang participation, persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, dominion/control of an offensive weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, and domestic assault with injury, according to the release.

Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash and additional traffic charges are pending, the release says.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available late Wednesday, when Sigle was in custody in Scott County Jail.