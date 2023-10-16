A Knoxville man was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child.

Nicholas Bailey, 38, was arrested on child predatory charges. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies met with the president of Bikers Against Predators, a self-described nonprofit organization taking action against online child predators. Deputies were given information that a member of the organization, posing as a 13-year-old girl, had been communicating with an adult male named Nick in Knoxville. Deputies made contact with Bailey, who cooperated with the investigation, resulting in his arrest.

Nicholas Bailey (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

On Monday, October 16, the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office filed formal charges against Bailey and a petition to detain. The petition to detain was withdrawn by the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Bailey was placed on supervised release and released from the Knox County Jail. Bailey’s preliminary hearing was set for November 6.