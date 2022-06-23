A 20-year-old Davenport man is in custody as a suspect in a May shooting at an apartment complex.

Marveon Williams, who was arrested June 21 on a warrant, faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm, court records say.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Davenport Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the parking lot of the Castlewood Apartment complex at 2130 Emerald Drive, Davenport.

Police found a victim’s vehicle crashed in the parking lot. The driver had suffered a gunshot wound, arrest affidavits say.

Inside the vehicle, officers found two pistols and a cell phone in the front passenger’s floorboard, along with a third firearm on the sidewalk adjacent to the front passenger door that was found ajar when officers arrived, affidavits say.

A gun marked with an evidence tag lies on the sidewalk in a parking lot at Castlewood Apartments, Davenport, after a gunfire incident Saturday night. (photo by Linda Cook.)

A magazine belonging to the third gun was also located on the front passenger’s floorboard.

Based on evidence at the scene, witness statements, and from surveillance footage in the surrounding neighborhoods, the front seat passenger was identified as Marveon Williams, affidavits say.

Because Williams was the front-seat passenger, along with the firearms in the front passenger area (and around the front passenger door,) probable cause was established to indicate he was either in possession or control of each of the firearms, affidavits say.

Prior convictions

According to arrest affidavits, Williams has multiple felony convictions on his record in Iowa, including:

08-09-11 – burglary

01-08-14 – intimidation with a weapon

12-31-15 – two convictions for felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking in stolen weapons

03-18-22 – two convictions for controlled substance violations.

He also has felony convictions in Illinois:

08-22-13 – robbery

12-22-17 – manufacturing – delivery of a controlled substance.

Williams is being held on a total $15,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. A preliminary hearing is set for July 1.