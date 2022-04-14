A 37-year-old Moline man is behind bars after he was arrested on a warrant for sexual assault and sex abuse charges.

Christopher Griffin had an outstanding warrant for two counts of predatory criminal sex assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse out of Rock Island County, according to Moline Police.

He was arrested at 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to daily police reports.

The case, which originated in February from the Department of Children and Family Services, alleges Griffin sexually abused a relative, police say.

The Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division – Juvenile Unit conducted an investigation and a warrant was issued for Griffin’s arrest on Tuesday, police said.

Griffin is being held in Rock Island County Jail on $500,000 bond.