The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Special Operations and Response Team (MSORT) arrested a suspect on multiple weapons and theft charges.

On Sunday, October 8, the Muscatine Police Department began an investigation into the actions of Austin Brown, 26, who had an active warrant for his arrest issued by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escape from a residential facility. Officers noted that Brown was currently in the City of Muscatine and was likely armed and dangerous.

The Muscatine Special Operations and Response Team (MSORT) was activated to resolve the situation and take Brown into custody. Just before 7:00 p.m., Brown was located at a residence in the 400 block of W. 3rd St. and placed under arrest without incident. Upon search of the apartment, officers found two loaded firearms, one with a damaged serial number. A stolen vehicle was recovered from the scene that Brown was believed to have used.

Brown was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm (Class D felony), trafficking stolen weapons (Class D felony), theft 2nd degree (Class D felony), theft 5th degree (simple misdemeanor) and fraudulent practices (simple misdemeanor).