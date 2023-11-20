A 36-year-old Iowa City man is in custody after Bettendorf Police allege he had methamphetamine in a Michael Kors handbag in a van parked at a casino .

Brandon Mishak faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say.

Brandon Mishak (Scott County Jail)

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday, Bettendorf Police were on a routine patrol of the Isle of Capri Casino and Resort, Bettendorf, “an area in which officers have made several drug arrests,” arrest affidavits say.

Officers located a gold Chrysler Town & Country van parked on the main floor of the parking garage. Mishak was asleep in the van. While officers spoke with him, “officers observed indicators of drug use inside the van” and Mishak “made admissions of being with other drug users,” police allege in affidavits.

Police say Mishak “denied consent to search the vehicle but allowed officers to run a K9 around the vehicle.” The dog alerted, and a probable-cause search was conducted.

“Officers found a brown Michael Kors purse next to where the defendant was sleeping. In the purse was a cash card with (Mishak’s) name on it,” police allege in affidavits.

Inside the bag was a white bag with multi-colored drawings, and inside that was a plastic bag with 30.56 grams of meth and another plastic bag with 2.1 grams of meth, police allege in affidavits.

Police allege a drug tax stamp was not affixed to the narcotics. Also in the bag were multiple clear bags and a digital scale, police say in affidavits.

“Officers know this to be used in the sales of narcotics and more than personal use,” police say in affidavits.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Mishak’s “story changed several times and (he) admitted to using methamphetamine a few days prior,” according to affidavits.

Mishak is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing Nov. 21 in Scott County Court.