A 20-year-old Freeport, Ill., man is behind bars after police allege he was involved in an attempted sexual assault, according to a news release.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sterling Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Lefevre for a report of an attempted sexual assault, according to a news release from Sterling Police.

Officers were given a description of a suspect who was reported to have run from the area, the release says.

According to the release, Sterling Officers found a suspect fitting the description as they neared the area. The suspect took off but was apprehended after a foot pursuit. The victim then identified the suspect, police allege.

Leandrew T. Adams, whose last listed address is Freeport, Ill., was taken into custody. He faces charges of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault, attempted criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated battery, and unlawful restraint, the release says.

Leandrew T. Adams (Sterling Police)

Adams was transported to Whiteside County Jail. Bond was set at $500,000 during a court hearing on Thursday, the release shows.

According to the release, police allege the victim is a juvenile who was unfamiliar with Adams.

The investigation continues, and further charges are anticipated, the release says. No other information was available Thursday night.