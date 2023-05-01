A 46-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police allege he bought a Mercedes with forged identification.

Jason Bruce Carney faces charges of first-degree theft, identity theft over $10,000, and forgery, court records show.

Jason Bruce Carney (Scott County Jail)

On Friday, April 7, Davenport Police responded to Mills Auto Exchange, 5401 Elmore Ave., in reference to a vehicle that had been purchased by fraudulent means.

Police allege Carney completed a credit application using the name, date of birth, and Social Security number of a victim with the intent to purchase a 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS valued at more than $10,000.

While obtaining the credit for this transaction, police allege, Carney presented an altered Iowa driver’s license.

The license contained Carney’s photo with the victim’s name and two separate birth dates.

As a result of these actions, the defendant took possession of the car, which is valued at more than $10,000, “and permanently deprived Mills Auto Exchange of the vehicle,” affidavits say.

Carney, who was arrested on a warrant, was being held Monday on a total $26,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for arraignment May 25 in Scott County Court.