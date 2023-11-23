A 33-year-old Davenport man is in custody after Davenport Police allege he broke into a residence and tried to stab a victim, court records show.

Court records show Paulino Martinez faces felony charges of first-degree burglary and going armed with intent.

Paulino Martinez (Scott County Jail)

Shortly before 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to the 1800 block of West 48th Street for a report of a disturbance, according to arrest affidavits.

Police allege Martinez forced his way into a victim’s front door and damaged the door, according to arrest affidavits. “Once inside (he) produced an edge weapon and assaulted the victim,” police allege in affidavits.

Martinez “had the intent to cause bodily injury or serious injury by attempting to stab the victim several times in the victim’s living room,” police say in affidavits.

According to affidavits, Martinez “had no right or privilege to the property as it was the victim’s home. The knife used in the assault was found and placed into evidence.”

Martinez is being held in Scott County Jail on $25,000 cash-only bond, according to court records.