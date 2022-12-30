A 51-year-old Abingdon, Ill., woman faces a charge of theft after admissions money allegedly was stolen from a girls’ basketball game, according to a news release from Abingdon Police.

On Dec. 9, Abingdon-Avon Middle School officials contacted Abingdon Police about an alleged theft of admissions money from a girls’ basketball game, the release says.

An investigation led to the Dec. 20 arrest of Brenda Conrad, who was charged with theft under $500, the release says.

Conrad was transported to the Knox County Jail where she was booked and released with a notice to appear in court.



