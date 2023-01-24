A 35-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he was involved in a gunfire incident earlier this month.

Salvador Zavala Jr. faces felony charges including three charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, four charges of assault while participating in a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.

Salvador Zavala Jr. (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing)

On Jan. 7 at 1:55 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the area of West 3rd and Harrison Streets for a report of gunfire, arrest affidavits say. Officers found 17 spent 9mm caliber casings in the 200 block of West 3rd Street. Three separate vehicles had sustained gunshot damage along with Central Grocery, 234 W. 3rd St., affidavits allege.

Multiple angles of security video were located within the area. Affidavits allege Zavala “fired a 9mm handgun at the victim while he was on the sidewalk. While the victim fled on foot, a person wearing a blue winter jacket dove out of the way of the gunshots, falling to the ground.”

Zavala intentionally fired a 9mm handgun at the victim with the intent to injure or provoke fear. The firearm was discharged in the direction of:

A Black Nissan occupied by no fewer than two people

An assembly of people on the sidewalk

Central Grocery – occupied convenience store that suffered gunshot damage near the front door.

Zavala, who is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for arraignment Feb. 16 in Scott County Court.