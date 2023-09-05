A 38-year-old Davenport woman faces felony charges after police allege she was involved in a house fire last week.

Misty Hawkins (Scott County Jail)

Misty Hawkins, who was arrested on a warrant, faces charges of second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief, court records say. Both charges are Class C felonies, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine from $1,370 to $13,660.

A Davenport woman is a suspect in an Aug. 29 fire in a house on Cedar Street in Davenport. (photo by Bryan Bobb)

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, Davenport Fire and Police responded to the 1500 block of Cedar Street in Davenport for the report of a structure fire. Davenport firefighters saw heavy interior fire on both the east and north side of the structure, according to court documents.

The fire had burned through both entry door frames and was extending up the exterior vinyl siding. After they put out the fire, firefighters conducted an origin-and-cause investigation and determined the fire was intentionally set after they found multiple points of origin inside the home, officials allege in affidavits say.

The cost of replacing, repairing and restoring the structure is more than $10,000, affidavits say.

She is being held on a total of $21,000 bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 15 in Scott County Court.

The blaze in a home on Cedar Street

Davenport firefighters were called to a structure fire at a residence in the 1500 block of Cedar Street about 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. Five apparatus, two Incident Command vehicles and 17 personnel responded., according to the Davenport Fire Department. Scott County Communications received many 911 calls from passersby reporting a house with visible fire showing out of openings of the home.

Crews arrived and found heavy fire coming from two sides of the home on the first floor and flames extending up the exterior and into the second story of the home. They began an aggressive interior attack on the fire, which prevented it from spreading. They searched the home for residents and discovered that no one was home at the time of the fire, which was extinguished within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported by residents or firefighters.