A 22-year-old woman faces a felony charge after police allege she sexually abused a 15-year-old when she was 20, according to a news release.

In December of 2021, Kewanee Police were contacted by a parent of a 15-year-old

regarding sexual contact between the teen and a 20-year-old woman. Detectives began an

investigation into the allegations but were unable to develop any substantial evidence against the suspect at the time, police allege in a news release.

On April 14, 2023, detectives received more information regarding this incident and continued the investigation. On April 27, Kewanee Police Detectives arrested Kassidee Swan in connection with the allegations reported to the Kewanee Police in December of 2021, according to the release.

Swan was transported to the Henry County Jail, where the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office formally charged Swan with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony that carries a potential sentence of three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, the release says.

The bond for Swan was set at $50,000 (10% applies). A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Monday in Henry County Court.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office assisted Kewanee Police with this investigation.