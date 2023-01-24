A 32-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he led officers on a chase then took off running through a field.

Ronald Hanchett Jr. faces a felony charge of eluding and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records show.

Ronald Hanchett Jr. (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

At 1:43 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police initiated a suspicious-vehicle call near the 2000 block of Emerald Drive.

Police allege Hanchett drove a 2016 Jeep Cherokee “in a reckless manner in an attempt to avoid capture from marked patrol units,” arrest affidavits say. Officers allege he backed over a sidewalk in a large apartment complex and drove through yards and down a sidewalk before fleeing on West Locust Street. He exceeded the speed limit by more than 25 mph during poor road conditions, “causing an undue risk to himself and others,” according to arrest affidavits.

Hanchett drove without headlights, and drove into oncoming traffic several times and eventually lost control of the Jeep, police allege. “He attempted to accelerate rapidly, but was blocked by marked patrol vehicles,” affidavits say.

Hanchett then got out of the Jeep and ran through a field before officers took him into custody. He had multiple outstanding felony-arrest warrants, and has twice been convicted of eluding. He is actively barred from driving in Iowa because of his “habitual offender” status, according to affidavits.

Hanchett, who is being held in Scott County Jail on a total $12,000 bond, is set for a preliminary hearing Feb. 1 in Scott County Court.