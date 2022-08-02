A 20-year-old East Moline man has entered an Alford Plea in connection with a May 28, 2021, shooting death in Silvis.

Cordell O. Thomas at first faced a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, 28. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of 11th Street, where police found Akoli suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.

Thomas originally faced a charge of first-degree murder. On Monday, Thomas, who earlier was released on bond, entered an Alford Plea to second-degree murder, a lesser charge.

An Alford Plea is a kind of guilty plea in which a defendant maintains his innocence but admits that the prosecution’s evidence probably would result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.

His bond was $200,000, with 10 percent applicable for release. Earlier, he was released on bond.

Thomas has waived a jury trial. The court has ordered a pre-sentence investigation to help the court decide an appropriate sentence. Sentencing is set for Oct. 25 in Rock Island County Court, and our Local 4 News crew will be in the courtroom.

The charge of second-degree murder, a Class 1 felony in Illinois, generally carries a sentence range from 4 to 20 years.