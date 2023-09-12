A 41-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police allege he stabbed another man early Tuesday in Davenport.

Hans Wagner faces felony charges of attempted murder and willful injury – causing bodily injury, court records show.

Hans Josef Wagner (Scott County Jail)

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded to Genesis Medical Center – West Campus for a report of an assault on the 3500 block of Bridge Avenue, arrest affidavits show.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, police allege Wagner told them he had lured a victim to the location “by promising to provide him with drugs,” affidavits say. “However, (Wagner’s) sole intention was to terminate the victim’s life.”

Police allege in affidavits that Wagner “sat the victim down on a towel in the living room, and then produced a knife from behind him and stabbed him repeatedly. While the victim struggled to escape, (Wagner) continued stabbing him, causing non-life-threatening injuries to several places on the victim’s body.”

Wagner, who is being held in Scott County Jail on a cash-only $50,000 bond, is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 22 in Scott County Court.