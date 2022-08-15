After a capsized boat was reported Saturday night, a Port Byron man faces a charge of operating a boat while intoxicated.

Michael Henry faces a serious misdemeanor charge of operating a boat while intoxicated, according to court records.

Michael Henry (photo from Scott County Jail inmate records.)

About 9:15 p.m. Saturday, a Department of Natural Resources officer was patrolling on the Mississippi River on Pool 14 in a marked DNR patrol boat and was just north of the Princeton Beach when Cedar Rapids State Radio dispatched a call from a boat “that was possibly struck by a barge and had capsized and was in the area of Green Gables Marina in LeClaire,” arrest affidavits say.

The officer and LeClaire Police arrived at Green Gables Marina and spoke with Henry, who was identified by witnesses as the operator of the boat that was capsized, affidavits say.

Officers spoke with Henry while he sat on a rock near the office at the marina. He had watery eyes and admitted to having two rum-and-Coke drinks while out on the boat, affidavits say. During field sobriety tests, officers saw signs of impairment.

Henry became uncooperative when asked if he wanted to make any phone calls after being read the implied consent advisory and when asked if he would provide a sample of his breath, affidavits say.

He was transported to the Scott County Jail, where he was released on bond.

A serious misdemeanor in Iowa is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine.