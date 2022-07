Robert Russo, 36, of Dixon, Illinois, was arrested in the 300 Block of East 7th Street on July 2, according to a news release from Dixon Police,

He was arrested shortly before 7 a.m. for leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, aggravated driving under the influence, reckless driving, and driving under a suspended license, the release says.

Russo was transported to Lee County Jail, the release says.