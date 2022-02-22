A 21-year-old Carman, Ill., man faces charges in connection with burglary and stolen guns, according to a news release from Henderson County Chief Deputy Matthew Link.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to rural Carman home for a burglary that had just occurred.

Deputies found forced entry into a cabin. Guns had been stolen, the release says.

After investigation deputies found and arrested Christian Nichols. They also found the stolen guns.

Nichols faces charges of burglary, a Class 2 felony; theft over $500, a Class 4 felony; possession of stolen firearms, a Class 2 felony; and criminal damage to property, a Class A misdemeanor).

Nichols is being held without bond in Henderson County Jail. He will appear later at a bond hearing.