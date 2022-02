A 46-year-old Dixon, Ill., man is in custody after an incident early Thursday.

Joseph M. Carney was arrested on the 1700 block of West 9th Street shortly after 8 a.m., a news release says.

He faces felony charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer, and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

Carney was transported to the Lee County Correctional Center and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.