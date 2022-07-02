A 28-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he discussed prices for sex acts with women with another person and, in a later incident, had meth and other drugs in his car.

James Shell Jr. faces felony charges of pimping and controlled substance violation, as well as aggravated misdemeanor charges of driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance – second offense; and two serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, court records say.

Pimping charge

On April 14, Shell Jr.’s cell phone was seized in the 400 block of North Harrison Street, Davenport, during a residential search warrant as part of an investigation that stemmed from a shooting investigation in Davenport, the affidavit says.

“A State of Iowa search warrant was signed and executed for the data and content download of (Shell Jr.’s) phone,” the affidavit says. His cell phone was downloaded by the Davenport Forensic Team and placed into Cellebrite for review. (Cellebrite is used by law enforcement to collect, review, analyze and manage digital data.)

During the review of the defendant’s cell phone, detectives located a conversation that included the solicitation of four different women for prostitution. Within this conversation, the defendant and a co-defendant speak about prices and times for sexual acts with the women, the affidavit says.

The conversations begin on Feb. 10 and continued through April 5, the affidavit says.

Drug charges

About 2 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police saw Shell Jr., who had a warrant for his arrest out of Scott County, driving a white Chevy Trax, arrest affidavits say.

He went into a store on East Kimberly Road, Davenport, and was taken into custody as he left. His license is barred, affidavits say.

While officers – who had a search warrant – searched the vehicle, Shell Jr. “spontaneously uttered that everything in the car was his,” affidavits say.

Officers located a bag beneath the driver’s seat containing eight separate tied baggies of marijuana, totaling 33.15 grams – .07 pounds – total package weight. A small digital scale also was in the bag. Within the bag, police also discovered five Alprazolam pills, for which Shell Jr. does not have a prescription, affidavits say (Alprazolam is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.)

Also in the bag, police located seven Ecstasy pills that tested positive for methamphetamine. Additionally, police found .5 grams of cocaine, affidavits say.

Shell Jr., who is being held on a total $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for arraignment July 21 in Scott County Court.