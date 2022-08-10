A 35-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges for the sexual abuse of a teen.

Benjamin Hurry faces three counts of sexual abuse, court documents say.

On March 12, Davenport Police received a report of sexual abuse of a juvenile. Hurry is 20 years older than the victim, whom he assaulted multiple times, arrest affidavits say.

DNA from a sweatshirt matched his, affidavits say.

When the victim’s mother was made aware of what had happened, she sent a text message from the victim’s cell phone to Hurry, asking, if he wanted to have sex again. He responded by saying, “Yes why??” affidavits say.

Hurry is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 10 in Scott County Court.

The sentence for a class C felony is up to 10 years.