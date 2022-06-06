A 23-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges in connection with a Saturday shooting.

According to a news release from Davenport Police along with arrest affidavits, Kemp Harper Jr. has been charged with felony charges of:

• assault while displaying a dangerous weapon

• intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

He has been released on bond from Scott County Jail, court records say.



The incident Saturday

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Davenport Police responded to the 100 block of West 3rd Street for a report of gunfire with a person injured.



Upon arrival, officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported by Medic EMS to a hospital.

A 23-year-old man was transported to the hospital by private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. No other injuries were reported, the release says.

Harper Jr. is visible on video “firing indiscriminately” into a crowd of 12-20 people gathered on the north side of 3rd Street, arrest affidavits says. After the shooting, Harper Jr. got into a vehicle and left the area without offering medical attention or contacting law enforcement, affidavits say.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, he admitted he saw his friend in a fight and open-fired his Glock into the crowd to stop the fight. Harper Jr. did not see or hear any other guns being used, and he left one injured person in the street, affidavits say.

His gun was turned over to law enforcement, affidavits say.

“Initial investigation indicates a verbal altercation between multiple subjects escalated to shots being fired,” the release says. This incident remains under investigation.