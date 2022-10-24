A 33-year-old Galesburg man faces felony charges in connection with the fatal July shooting of another 33-year-old Galesburg man.

Asheem Monte Afutu faces a charge of murder and another of aggravated discharge of a firearm, court records say.

Asheem Monte Afutu (photo: Galesburg Police Department)

Earlier this year, Galesburg Police asked for the public’s help in connection with a fatal shooting on July 24.

About 1:32 a.m., officers responded to a call of gunfire in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Upon arrival, officers determined that a shooting had taken place in the empty lot between 2051 and 2085 Grand Avenue, police said.

Officers were advised of a man with an apparent gunshot wound arriving at OSF St. Mary’s Hospital by private vehicle. The subject was Life Flighted to OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The victim was identified as Gregory Delandiz Tucker, 34.

Afutu is being held in Knox County Jail on $1 million bond (10% applies,) and is set to appear Nov. 14 in Knox County Court.