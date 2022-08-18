A 34-year-old Muscatine man faces a felony charge in connection with a sexual-abuse incident in 2010.

Court records say Jesse Moore faces a charge of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.

On or about April 12, 2010, Moore sexually assaulted a victim, by force, in Davenport, arrest affidavits say. At the time of the offense, the victim was 15 and Moore was 21.

A warrant for Moore’s arrest was issued April 24, 2015, court records say.

Moore is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 26 in Scott County Court.

A Class C felony carries a sentence up to 10 years and a fine.