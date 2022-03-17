Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 2 officials have arrested 27-year-old Michael T. Moreno, of Sterling, for two counts of dissemination of child pornography (Class X felony).

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force 2 (Central) team executed a search warrant Wednesday at a residence on 11th Street, Sterling, after an investigation involving child pornography. Evidence gathered at the scene led to the arrest of Moreno, who was transported to the Whiteside County Jail, where he awaits a bond hearing.