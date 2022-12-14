An 18-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after Davenport Police allege he fired a gun at least nine times at a vehicle earlier this year.

Kmirriyon Cartwright, who turned 18 on Tuesday, faces a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, court records say.

Kmirriyon Cartwright (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly after 4:15 a.m. July 4, police allege Cartwright was standing in the front yard of a residence when he fired a .40 caliber handgun at least nine times at a vehicle with at least one occupant that was traveling on 35th Street in Davenport.

Several residences in the area sustained damage from gunfire, an arrest affidavit says.

A search warrant was executed on Aug. 19, during which a .40 caliber handgun was recovered from Cartwright’s bedroom, according to the affidavit.

Test-fire casings from the gun provided a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) investigative lead to the collected casings from the shots fired on July 4, according to the affidavit

According to the NIBIN website, the NIBIN Program automates ballistics evaluations and provides actionable investigative leads in a timely manner. It is the only interstate automated ballistic imaging network in operation in the United States.

Cartwright is being held in Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond. He has pleaded not guilty. A trial is tentatively set for Jan. 6, 2023, in Scott County Court.