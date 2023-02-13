A 39-year-old Galesburg man is behind bars after police allege he shot at a victim near a toddler in July 2022.

Ronald Rudolph faces felony charges of child endangerment, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm – property damage and felon in possession of a firearm, court records show.

Ronald Rudolph (photo: Scott County Jail)

Bettendorf Police allege that, on July 23, 2022, a victim was at his girlfriend’s residence on State Street at an apartment complex. The victim has two children, ages 2 and 4, with his ex-girlfriend, according to arrest affidavits.

Upon arrival, the children’s mother brought Rudolph – her new boyfriend – who was driving a black 2014 Jeep Patriot.

“There was tension between the victim and the children’s mother about financial assistance. An argument ensued between the two,” arrest affidavits say. Rudolph “interjected and began to argue with the victim.”

During the argument, the victim’s 4-year-old was in the Jeep, with the 2-year-old outside between the Jeep and Rudolph.

“As the victim was walking back to the apartment building, (Rudolph allegedly) shot one round toward the victim that struck a railing, ricocheted, and struck the building. The victim ran from the scene while (Rudolph,) the children’s mother and the children sped off,” affidavits say.

A witness saw Rudolph, the children’s mother and the victim argue on the north side of the apartment building. The witness said the victim was directly below the window the witness was looking out from. “The witness heard one gunshot and hid after hearing it,” affidavits show.

Officers investigated the scene and found a .380 Auto JAG shell casing on the southwest corner of the parking lot on the north side of the apartment building. Damage was on the middle railing in front of the back door and one impact on the wall behind the damaged railing.

“The victim has received multiple messages and video threats from (Rudolph,)” affidavits say. Video and audio threats have been saved and attached to the case, records say.

Rudolph, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held in Scott County Jail on $10,000 cash-only bond. Court records show he has been convicted of multiple felonies in multiple jurisdictions: