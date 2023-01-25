An 18-year-old man faces multiple charges after gunfire in Rock Island shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Jaiden Carver faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, domestic battery and resisting arrest, according to a news release.

Jaiden H. Carver (photo: Rock Island Police Department)

Rock Island Police responded to the 500 block of 30th Street for a domestic dispute, according to the release. While officers were on their way to the area, they learned a suspect was seen with a handgun.

Shortly afterward, a caller said about four shots were fired in the area and officers learned that a residence in the 600 block of 28th Street had been struck by gunfire. Officers conducted a search of the area, found Carver, and ran after him.

“Officers observed Carver discard a handgun before taking him into custody in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue,” the release says. A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered. Minor injuries were reported as a result of the domestic dispute, but no other injuries or other damaged property was reported, according to the release.

Carver is being held without bond in Rock Island County Jail pending Rock Island County Court appearances.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. No further information was available Wednesday afternoon.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact Rock Island Police at 309- 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.