A 26-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he had cocaine, six pounds of marijuana, THC and thousands in cash.

Jeremy Miller faces four charges of substance violation, a charge of a used or expired drug tax stamp, and three charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records show.

Jeremy Miller (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing)

Shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at 23rd and Stender streets in Bettendorf. Miller was arrested during a traffic stop for an outstanding warrant on a drug investigation, according to arrest affidavits.

In Miller’s Subaru Forester was about $9,000, about 15 unused THC cartridges and about 20 jars of THC wax, police allege.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Miller said he lived by himself at an address on Federal Street in Davenport. He also said he does not sell any narcotics and anything that would be found in his SUV or at his residence would be for personal use, affidavits say.

Officers executed a search warrant at his residence and found:

A baggie containing 15.75 grams of cocaine with smaller baggies next to it for packaging.

seven large vacuum sealed bags of marijuana (total weight: six pounds)

about 100 unused THC cartridges still in the box

large sheets of butane hash oil aka “shatter” and THC edible bars

a digital scale, packaging material to sell marijuana and a large number of empty vacuum-sealed bags that appeared to have previously contained many pounds of marijuana.

$10,000 cash.

“None of the cocaine, marijuana, THC cartridges or butane hash oil was affixed with an Iowa drug tax stamp,” according to affidavits.

Miller is being held on a total $60,000 bond in Scott County Jail.