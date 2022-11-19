A 38-year-old Davenport man faces drug-related charges after police allege they found methamphetamine, heroin and packaging material in his residence.

Paul Parrow Jr., whose address also is listed as Rock Island, faces three felony charges of controlled substance violation and three felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records say.

Paul Parrow Jr. (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

On Nov. 3, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Narcotics Unit were conducting a drug investigation involving Parrow selling meth and heroin, arrest affidavits say.

Detectives executed several search warrants in the Davenport/Quad City area, including one at a residence on the 1700 block of Esplanade Avenue, according to affidavits. During the search of the residence, detectives located about 138.5 grams (total package weight – about .3 pounds) of meth, 84.0 grams (total package weight) of powder cocaine and 64 grams (total package weight) of heroin.

Detectives also located a kilo press, cutting agent, packaging material, functioning digital scales and manufacturing items including a blender, strainer and measuring cups containing cocaine residue. The meth, cocaine and heroin all failed to have the proper tax stamp affixed, as required by Iowa law, affidavits say.

Parrow, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on a total $105,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Nov. 22 in Scott County Court.