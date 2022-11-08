A 61-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he had meth in his shoe during a traffic stop.

Carl Whitney, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, court records say.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Sept. 19, Bettendorf Police allege Whitney was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer east near the 1100 block of State Street. The officer saw the vehicle’s middle brake light was inoperable and stopped the Trailblazer on the Interstate 74 east on-ramp, an arrest affidavit says.

Whitney told the officer the third brake light was missing, according to the affidavit. Whitney willingly got out of the SUV. The officer asked Whitney whether he had anything illegal inside his vehicle and Whitney said no, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, the officer saw a plastic bag with meth rock on the front passenger seat of the car. After Whitney was read his Miranda Rights, the officer asked if he had used any illegal narcotics in the past and Whitney replied “Of course I have.”

Whitney told the officer he had last smoked meth “months ago.” He said he didn’t know where the plastic bag, which weighed .39 grams total package weight, came from, the affidavit says.

“While having him exit I observed him kicking off his right shoe. As the shoe came off I observed a plastic baggie inside of it,” the officer says in the affidavits. “I retrieved the shoe and had an assisting officer search it. The Officer advised the bag was filled with meth,” the first officer wrote in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, that bag was filled with seven small tied-off bags, which looked the same as the first bag on the driver’s seat,.

Whitney, who is being held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Nov. 17 in Scott County Court.