A 45-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police allege he was caught with a stolen Chevy trying to remove a catalytic converter from a Dodge Ram.

Nickolas White Sr. faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, along with aggravated misdemeanor charges of possession of burglary tools and third-degree criminal mischief, according to court records.

Nickolas White Sr. (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

About 9 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded to the 3600 block of West 83rd Street for a suspicious persons call, according to arrest affidavits.

White admitted to being in possession of and operating a stolen vehicle: a black 2005 Chevy Silverado with no plates, police allege in affidavits. The vehicle’s estimated value is about $3,000, affidavits say.

He “knowingly and with intent” attempted to remove a catalytic converter from a silver 2006 Dodge Ram. White “was unable to completely remove the converter, due to police arrival,” the affidavit says.

According to affidavits, surveillance footage shows White approaching the vehicle and disappearing for an extended period of time. The clothing from the video matches what White was wearing while at the victim’s vehicle. The estimated damage to the converter is $1200.

White had a saw with the intent to cut the victim’s converter, affidavits say. Officers observed a saw underneath the victim’s vehicle next to the partially cut converter. White was observed on surveillance near this vehicle.

Officers also located several additional saws and White’s jacket inside the Silverado, according to affidavits.

White, who is being held on a total $20,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 6 in Scott County Court.