A 33-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he drove a stolen car, ran from it, then tried to hide in a dentists’ office, where he caused thousands of dollars of damage.

Travis Baker faces felony charges of first-degree theft, criminal mischief, and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.

Travis Baker (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly after 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, Baker allegedly was seen driving a 2018 Chrysler van, valued at more than $10,000, which had been reported as stolen, police allege in arrest affidavits.

As officers attempted to block the vehicle in, Baker took off, “disregarding re/blue lights until it got stuck attempting to drive up a grassy embankment,” according to affidavits. Baker ran off and “was not immediately apprehended.”

He was found hiding inside a maintenance closet at Dentistry Unlimited, 3520 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. The business was open and had clients. Once inside the closet, Baker climbed up onto a hanging light. He ignored commands to come out, police allege in affidavits.

Upon being seen, Baker “ignored commands to fall to the ground and instead attempted to climb down, breaking a water pipe and causing a rush of water to spill into the closet and adjoining spaces, causing damage which workers estimated at $10,000-plus in damage,” affidavits say.

On the front passenger floorboard of the van was a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun with an extended magazine. A person who knows Baker said Baker had the gun for several days, but Baker said he was not the driver of the vehicle and knew nothing about it, according to affidavits.

Baker is being held on $15,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Dec. 22 in Scott County Court.