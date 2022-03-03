A 21-year-old Davenport man has been arrested on a warrant in connection with gunfire incident in July of 2020.

Samuel Berryman, 21, faces felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear and going armed with intent, and an aggravated misdemeanor of carrying weapons, court records say.

The incident according to arrest affidavits

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. July 9, 2020, Davenport Police responded to 500 block of East 7th Street, Davenport, for a report of gunfire, arrest affidavits say.

Berryman was involved in an altercation with a victim in front of a residence. He then stated words to the effect of “I’m going to shoot all of you (expletive)! I’m going to kill all of you,” the arrest affidavit says.

He left the scene in a silver SUV and circled the block, then pulled back in front of the house and fired at least two rounds at the victims. He caused property damage “and put the victims in fear for their lives,” the affidavits say.

He circled the block again after the initial two shots and fired several rounds into the windshield of the victim’s vehicle, affidavits say.

Berryman, who is being held on a total $12,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing March 11 in Scott County Court.