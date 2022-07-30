A 56-year-old Davenport man is in custody after a shooting near the intersection of Brady and 17th streets Friday night.

Dwayne Laws faces charges felony charges of going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; and two aggravated misdemeanor counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records show.

Dwayne Laws (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

About 6:45 p.m. Friday, police say Laws produced a gun within his residence and shot a victim in the parking lot, arrest affidavits say. Laws “did intend to inflict bodily injury on the victim after a verbal altercation took place between the two.”

The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, affidavits say.

Police are on the scene after a report of gunfire Friday evening in Davenport. (photo by Linda Cook.)

“The sister of the victim also had the suspect point the firearm at her after shooting her brother,” affidavits say. “She was not injured but was in fear for her life.”

Laws, who is being held on $5,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 9 in Scott County Court.