A 25-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police name him as a suspect in two Davenport credit union robberies.

On Wednesday, through a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Davenport Police took Rayontrez Brown into custody and charged him with two counts of first-degree theft in connection with two credit-union robberies, court records say.

The first was Jan. 21 at the Family Credit Union, 2238 Jersey Ridge Road, and the second was Wednesday at the Family Credit Union, 1400 Rockingham Road.

Brown is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.

The incidents according to arrest affidavits

The Rockingham Road robbery happened shortly before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday when a suspect entered the business and demanded money from a teller.

The suspect ran from the business after he obtained an undisclosed amount of cash.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Jan. 21, Davenport Police responded to the Family Credit Union at 2238 Jersey Ridge Road for a report of a robbery. A suspect entered the business and demanded money from a teller, then ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

At the Rockingham Road location, officers spoke with witnesses and reviewed security footage that showed the suspect had bypassed the teller counter and demanded money from the bank teller behind the counter. The suspect took money from till drawers “within the immediate presence of the complaints” and ran away.

Evidence was located at Brown’s residence during the execution of a search warrant.

At the Jersey Ridge location, officers determined, after interviewing complainants and reviewing security footage, the suspect had entered the credit union and jumped over the tellers’ counter.

“He then demanded the teller give him all the money from the drawers within her immediate presence,” the affidavit says. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the tell and ran off.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Brown admitted he was involved in both robberies.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 11 in Scott County Court.