A 21-year-old suspect is in jail after police allege he was involved in a Rock Island shooting in July, according to a news release.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Rock Island Police Department’s Emergency Response Team, with the assistance of the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team, executed a search warrant in the 500 block of 7th Street and arrested Darryl L. Smith Jr.

Darryl Smith Jr. (Rock Island County Jail)

Smith was wanted in connection with a shooting incident shortly after 5:15 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023. The incident involved a 21-year old man who arrived at the Rock Island Police Department suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, police say.

Smith was arrested on a warrant for the charge of aggravated battery with a firearm, with bond set at $100,000, according to the release.

Smith is being held in the Rock Island County Jail pending a first appearance in Rock Island County Court. No further information was available Wednesday.