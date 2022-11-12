A 33-year-old Davenport man – now in custody – faces multiple felony charges in connection with a fatal Rock Island crash on Nov. 1.

Marcus C. Holmes faces charges of failure to report an accident, accident – injury/death, reckless homicide and possession of a stolen vehicle, court records say.

Marcus Holmes (photo: Rock Island Police Department)

Holmes appeared in court Saturday, according to Rock Island County Court records. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Nov. 29 in Rock Island County Court, and is being held on a $1 million bond in Rock Island County Jail.

On Monday, Nov. 7, detectives from the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Holmes.

A man was killed Nov. 1 in a Rock Island crash involving what police allege is a stolen car and a driver who ran from the scene. (photo by Mike Colón)

The fatal crash

On Nov. 1, 2022, at 3:56 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of Illinois 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge.