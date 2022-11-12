A 33-year-old Davenport man – now in custody – faces multiple felony charges in connection with a fatal Rock Island crash on Nov. 1.
Marcus C. Holmes faces charges of failure to report an accident, accident – injury/death, reckless homicide and possession of a stolen vehicle, court records say.
Holmes appeared in court Saturday, according to Rock Island County Court records. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Nov. 29 in Rock Island County Court, and is being held on a $1 million bond in Rock Island County Jail.
On Monday, Nov. 7, detectives from the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Holmes.
The fatal crash
On Nov. 1, 2022, at 3:56 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of Illinois 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge.
Upon arrival, officers observed a Chevrolet Aveo and Hyundai Azera with heavy damage from
the collision. A 52-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet was extricated from the vehicle and
transported to UnityPoint Trinity, where he was pronounced dead. An occupant of
the Hyundai was also transported to the hospital with serious but believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim of the fatal crash was identified as Abbott Lee Perry, 52, of Davenport.
Witnesses to the crash reported that the driver of the Hyundai exited the car and fled the scene. It was determined that the Hyundai had been reported stolen in Rock Island on Oct. 30, police said.