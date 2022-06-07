A 46-year-old suspect in a fatal crash on the Interstate 74 pedestrian walkway pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Chhabria Harris, of East Moline, appeared with her attorney, Richard Blass, in a session that lasted about 15 minutes in Rock Island County Court.

Chhabria A. Harris (photo: Moline Police Department)

Harris waived a preliminary hearing. She is scheduled to appear again in court June 24 for a hearing on an objection to media coverage, court documents say.

Harris has requested a jury trial.

Our Local 4 News crew saw Harris wave to a man in the packed courtroom.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against Harris for the crash, which has resulted in two deaths.

The May 22 incident

Police were dispatched to the pedestrian walkway on the new 1-74 bridge in Moline shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, May 22. Officers found three victims who had been struck by a vehicle that drove through the walkway. One victim, Ethan L. Gonzalez, 21, of Moline, was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect driver later was located in East Moline, where she was seen getting out of a white Cadillac Escalade SUV, matching witnesses’ statements from the 1-74 bridge crash, police say. Harris was taken to UnityPoint on suspicion of driving under the influence.

She was released from UnityPoint and taken into custody by Moline Police. Formal charges were filed Monday, May 23.

According to a release from Moline Police, Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, of Moline also died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle. Castaneda was pronounced dead May 26 by the Johnson County medical examiner. Castaneda is the second death from the incident.

Harris is being held on a $2 million bond in Rock Island County Jail.